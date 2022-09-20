Suspect in Weld County Deputy’s Death Arrested With Her Handcuffs

The suspect in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley that killed off-duty Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz is now behind bars.

According to a department Facebook post, 35-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales was arrested in Fort Collins around 10:15 p.m. Monday after a tip from a Weld County resident led investigators to the area.

Perhaps fitting, he was cuffed with Hein-Nutz's jail handcuffs and booked into the Weld County Jail on charges related to the fatal crash, including leaving the scene of an accident involving death and careless driving resulting in death.

He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Weld County Court Tuesday.

The sheriff's office had originally identified the suspect as 37 or 38-year-old illegal immigrant Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia, but said Tuesday that they were able to confirm it was Norberto Garcia-Gonzales "through fingerprint verification and his legitimate passport."

According to Weld County Jail reports, this isn't the first time Garcia-Gonzales has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested on Aug. 25, 2011, on charges including DUI, and again on Jan. 6, 2013, on charges including DUI and hit-and-run.