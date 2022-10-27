Facial Reconstruction Photo Released in Weld County Cold Case

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying a woman whose skeletal remains were found four miles west of Platteville nearly 49 years ago.

The agency posted a facial reconstruction photo of the woman on its Facebook page Thursday morning.

According to the post, the caucasian woman's remains were found on Nov. 19, 1973, half-a-mile north of the Highway 66 bridge over the St. Vrain River.

Weld County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

"The woman was possibly between the ages of 23 and 25, and approximately 5’02” tall," the post reads. "She was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown slacks with a 31” inseam and 31” waist."

Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call Cold Case Detective Byron Kastilahn at 970-400-2827 and reference case number 73W3059.