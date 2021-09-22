Colorado Man Accused of Beastiality Escapes Jail + Gets Caught

A Colorado man that has been accused of an extremely bizarre act with an animal was imprisoned because of the incident, escaped from jail, and has been recaptured.

The man, 25-year-old Jonah Barrett-Lesko of Colorado's La Plata County was arrested on June 17th, 2021, for allegedly performing sexual acts with a horse at the La Plata Fairgrounds in the middle of the night. He was then caught in the middle of his lewd acts with the animal and arrested.

However, following spending over three months in the La Plata County jail awaiting trial for his alleged bestiality-related crime, Barrett-Lesko escaped from the jail where he made his way to the Animas River which is located in Durango.

This escape proved to be futile as he was caught by Durango Police roughly 25 minutes following his escape and thrown back in jail, where he now once again resides.

Barrett-Lesko was caught in, oddly enough, the Animas River in Durango wearing what onlookers have called a 'jumpsuit,' allegedly making his way to the town's Office Depot store on foot.

When police were able to capture Barrett-Lesko, it was said that he had ridden himself of said jumpsuit and was reduced to merely his boxer shorts, making him an easy target for police to find and place under arrest.

Although the original bestiality incident will likely not be a part of his criminal record, Barrett-Lesko is currently facing trespassing charges that will likely be joined by more charges resulting from his escape from the La Plata County jail.

