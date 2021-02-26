Colorado Rockies Approved To Host Fans At Coors Field in 2021

How awesome will it be sing "Take Me Out To The Ballgame" live at Coors Field with other fans again? Because that experience is about to become a reality soon.

According to 9 News, the Rockies reached out to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Safety and applied for a variance from some COVID restrictions. Now, that request has been APPROVED...pending a few minor adjustments.

This is such great news, even if you're not a baseball fan. Just the fact that events like these are going to be happening again is a beautiful light at the end of this COVID tunnel.

Get our free mobile app

Starting on opening day, the Colorado Rockies will get to host 12,500 fans per game. While that's only about a quarter of the Denver stadium's capacity, the fact that we are going to be able to watch some live baseball in some capacity at Coors Field is enough reason to celebrate for me.

This will be the first time fans will be allowed back in the stadium since the end of the 2019 season.

The Rockies will open up the season with a seven-game homestand starting on April 1, playing against the defending World Series Champions the Los Angeles Dodgers. After that four-game opening series, the Arizona Diamondbacks with slither their way into Coors Field for a three-game series.

If you want to check out the full season schedule, click HERE.

The NoCo Virus Tracker articles are made possible by our partners, the Keep NoCo Open campaign that reminds citizens to wear a mask, wash your hands, physically distance and support local as Northern Colorado recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.