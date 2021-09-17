The Larimer County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of a Wellington man firing a gun as some juveniles were toilet-papering his house recently, according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

According to the post, the sheriff's office got a call at around 11:30 p.m. on September 14 from someone claiming that a homeowner had shot at them as they were toilet papering a house.

The incident reportedly happened in the 8700 block of Indian Village Drive in Wellington.

Investigators spoke to a resident of the home and several juveniles. So far it looks like the resident fired a gun into the air as a group of juveniles was toilet papering his home and ignored his request to leave the property. The kids fled when he fired the gun, and no one was injured.

Investigators think some of the juveniles or surveillance systems on nearby homes may have captured video of the incident. They are asking anyone with a video to submit it to the following public portal as evidence in the case.

Anyone who may have evidence that cannot be submitted using the portal is being asked to contact sheriff's office investigator Kevin Hobson at 970498-5162. The incident will be considered for possible charges by the Eighth Judicial District Attorney's Office.