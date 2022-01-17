Details Released In Officer-Involved Shooting In Wellington

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office has released more information on a January 10 shooting in Wellington, Colorado in which a sheriff's deputy shot a suspect following a high-speed chase.

The suspect, now identified as 35-year old Dustin Bartles, was hospitalized but has since been released from the hospital.

According to a post on the agency's Facebook page, the incident began a little after 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 2022 when deputies got a call about a suspicious male at a Family Dollar store.

According to the post:

''Deputies located and contacted Bartles in Wellington. After a brief interaction, he fled the scene in a pickup truck, prompting a vehicle pursuit. Deputies deployed a number of tactics in an effort to stop him, including the Precision Immobilization Technique and road spikes. The pursuit ended at East Mulberry Street and Interstate 25 at 2:24 p.m.

During a subsequent interaction, one deputy fired their duty weapon, striking the suspect. Bartles was the only person in the pickup truck during the incident. No deputies or community members were injured."

The post goes on to say that Bartles is facing several charges:

"C.R.S. 18-3-202(1)(e), First Degree Assault – 2 counts (class 3 felony) C.R.S. 18-3-104 (1)(a), Attempted Manslaughter – 2 counts (class 5 felony) C.R.S. 18-3-206 (b), Felony Menacing – 2 counts (class 5 felony) C.R.S. 18-9-116.5 (1), Eluding (class 5 felony) C.R.S. 18-8-104 (1) (a), Obstruction (class 2 misdemeanor) C.R.S. 18-3-206, Menacing (class 3 misdemeanor)

Bond was set at $50,000 cash only. Anyone who witnessed this pursuit, particularly on Mountain Vista Drive or at the termination point at Mulberry Street and Interstate 25, is asked to contact investigators."