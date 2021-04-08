Wellington, CO Brewfest is a Go For 2021!

Things that we all missed in 2020 are starting to make their return and one is on the way. Wellington Brewfest will make its return on June 5th this year at Centennial Park in Downtown Wellington, CO.

Wellington Brewfest took to their Facebook page to make the announcement with a very simple message in front of a background photo very subtly stating, "We're back!" Whether it was intentional or not, the message is reminiscent of when Michael Jordan came out of retirement to rejoin the Chicago Bulls, stating, "I'm back." Whether or not that was an intentional reference, it has the same feeling when you read it, given the year we all endured in 2020.

All the profits from 2021's Wellington Brewfest will benefit the Wellington Main Street Program, which helps to protect the historic character of Downtown Wellington and promotes shared prosperity.

Get our free mobile app

Of course, with many things returning in 2021, there will be safety guidelines that will need to be followed based on state and local guidelines in Larimer County. Therefore, here are some guidelines already in place, according to the Wellington Brewfest website:

All those entering Wellington Brewfest must have a ticket for attendance control within Centennial Park.

This year's event will be a seated event. Reserved tables and limited general admission seats will be sold as those attending are encouraged to keep their tables to family and close friends.

Tickets will be limited and will go on sale May 1st.

Beer samples will be brought to the tables so you don't have to worry about waiting in line.

If a mask mandate is still in place on June 5th based on local and state guidelines, it is asked that you bring a mask and wear it when not at your table. If there is no mandate, you have the option of wearing your mask.

Single-use compostable cups will be used for tasting and commemorative glasses will be available for purchase.

You must be 21 and older to purchase a ticket and general admission tickets will sell for $55. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 5th at Centennial Park in Wellington. For more info, you can email info@wellingtonbrewfest.com.