Come Inside Laramie’s Newest Edition: San Luis Mexican Restaurant

Have you heard? Laramie got itself a new place to dine! San Luis Mexican Restaurant just opened up on 110 Ivinson Ave. (Next to the Buckhorn Bar & opposite Big Dipper Ice Cream).

They are still working on their online platform, so we went in-person for you!

As of now, San Luis Mexican Restaurant will be opening from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. and offers both dine-in and take-outs.

As mentioned, they don't have any online platform yet, but if you do have any questions, you can reach them at 307 460 3012.

Continue reading to see their menu, and what it looks like inside!