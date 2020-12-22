Congratulations To Our Light Up Laramie Winner!
Congratulations are in order for Matt Lockhart! His beautiful display of Christmas spirit got the most votes to make him our Light Up Laramie winner!
He's getting $500 from our friends at UniWyo Federal Credit Union.
Here's Matt's winning display:
Enter your number to get our free mobile app
Light Up Laramie has been brought to us by UniWyo Federal Credit Union. Thank you to everyone who entered and to all the folks that cast a vote. Merry Christmas Laramie!Check out all of the awesome displays from all around Laramie: