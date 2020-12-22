Congratulations are in order for Matt Lockhart! His beautiful display of Christmas spirit got the most votes to make him our Light Up Laramie winner!

Photo: UniWyo FCU

Here's Matt's winning display:

Photo: Matt Lockhart

Light Up Laramie has been brought to us by UniWyo Federal Credit Union . Thank you to everyone who entered and to all the folks that cast a vote. Merry Christmas Laramie!Check out all of the awesome displays from all around Laramie: