Construction Could Delay Travelers To UW Game

Those who are planning on traveling to Laramie for the University of Wyoming's first home football game this weekend should be expecting the following construction delays along their route, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation.

In Laramie:

Crews continue work on Interstate 80 between the Curtis Street and Third Street interchanges (mile markers 310-313).

While crews have some finishing work left to do on U.S. Highway 30/Grand Avenue between 21 st and 30 th Streets, traffic control will be removed for game day.

and 30 Streets, traffic control will be removed for game day. The City of Laramie and the University of Wyoming have ongoing construction projects in various locations in town.

Between Rawlins and Laramie:

Work continues on I-80 in various areas between mile markers 221-291, or between Sinclair east of Rawlins and the Quealy Dome area west of Laramie.

The Fort Steele Rest Area east of Sinclair remains closed due to ongoing construction in the area.

Between Cheyenne and Laramie: No construction-related delays are expected.

Between Casper and Laramie:

Bridge rehab work continues on Wyoming Highway 487 near Medicine Bow as well as on U.S. Highway 30/287 near Bosler and the Wyoming Highway 34 interchange.

Other construction work in various locations along Interstate 25 south of Casper.

While some fans may not need to worry about heavy construction along their routes to War Memorial Stadium, drivers should always stay alert for changing conditions and avoid driving distracted or impaired.