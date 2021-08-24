Wyoming’s ‘Best Tailgating Food’ Might Have Missed the Mark

Who's ready to pregame?!

Gosh I love football. It's one of my favorite things about fall. Aside from the action on the field, I love the atmosphere. It's electric. Especially before the game because everyone is amped up for their team.

Hence, tailgating.

If you're unfamiliar, tailgating is the act of celebrating the game before the game begins. It takes place in the parking lot of the stadium and involves music, games, and food. Many people bust out their grills and smokers and serve up some delicious dishes.

There are some pretty traditional dishes that you will see at a tailgate. Essentially it's a giant barbecue/potluck. I mostly see burgers, hot dogs and chips at tailgates. Oh, and plenty of beer. However, in some places you'll get brisket, chili, Frito pie, rotisserie chicken and a myriad of snacks and desserts.

But what about pasta salad?

manukaphoto, ThinkStock Images

We found a list at Food.com that selected a top tailgating food in every single state. Their selection for Wyoming is a little off if you ask me.

Antipasto salad.

Um. I'm confused. With all of the delicious food that you can serve at a tailgate, this is what they chose? Now, don't get me wrong, I do love Antipasto salad. However, if you are talking about fueling up before the big game, you need something that'll stick to your bones. Where's the bison burger or the Chugwater chili? I think we need a recount or something here.

What do you serve at your tailgate?

