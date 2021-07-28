Wyoming Football Is Just Weeks Away – Here’s Who We’ll Face
To say that I'm excited about this upcoming football season would be a massive understatement. I'm always pumped about a new season, but I'm especially into it after last year. Needless to say, we didn't necessarily get the season that we're used to.
Thanks a lot, COVID.
However, things are looking up this season and I think the Pokes are going to be turning some heads. After a 2-4 finish in 2020, I think we're all hoping for a better outcome this year. Keep in mind we only played conference games last year and two games got canceled.
This year, I believe, will be a good one.
This year our Pokes have a full schedule, complete with four non-conference games and eight conference games. They'll split their time hosting six of those games and hitting the road for six. Wyoming will also find themselves on television several times this year.
Here's what we're looking at this season.