Buzzfeed Picks Out the ‘One Incredible Thing to Eat’ in Wyoming

With this being Memorial Day Weekend, however you spend it, whether you are grilling out or dining in somewhere, you are bound to have something amazing as part of at least one of your meals. Recently, Buzzfeed decided to pick out the 'one incredible thing to eat' in every state. So what do you think they picked in Wyoming?

When I first saw their pick, it really was not at all what I was I expecting. Not because it couldn't be a great thing to have, but because I was sure that it might be a western state themed food of some sort. But then again, maybe it is these days. The 'one incredible thing to eat' that Buzzfeed picked for Wyoming was a 'Bacon & Peanut Butter Waffle'. You read that correctly. Apparently, it is served at Corbet's Cabin in Jackson Hole.

Personally, I can't say that I've ever had such a waffle, but it is exactly what it sounds like. The description for the 'Gateway' (that's what they call it) at Corbet's Cabin says it all: "Gateway: Peanut butter and bacon - an odd pairing you ask? Not at all. The phrase" bacon goes with anything" is not lost on the Gateway."

I have to say, normally I am not a fan of non-traditional good foods being thrown together to create a potential super-mega good food because lots of times, it is ultimately a fail. However, I find myself wanting to badly know what a 'Bacon & Peanut Butter Waffle' tastes like. Seeing as how bacon's amazing, peanut butter's amazing, and waffles are amazing, you can't go wrong, right? In theory, at least.

If you find yourself up at Corbet's Cabin in Jackson Hole, give it a try. If not, it definitely sounds like something you can make yourself if you you know how to make bacon, waffles, and you have peanut butter somewhere. And now you have one more thing to put on the Memorial Day Weekend menu. Enjoy and have a great Memorial Day Weekend!