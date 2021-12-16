Copper Thieves Strike Tower Site South of Cheyenne

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in a theft investigation.

Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred in the 6600 block of Speer Road, near Swan Ranch.

"An ABC TV/railroad radio communication tower site at that location was entered," said Warner. "Copper pipe, wire, and numerous other items were taken."

Warner didn't know the value of the stolen items.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

