Could This Be Wyoming’s New Favorite Christmas Song?

Ahh the Christmas season is here.

Christmas lights, trees and other decorations are up.

Fireplaces are lit and the sound of Christmas music is heard in the background at homes all over.

Except at my house. I've never been a big fan of decorating and lost my feel for many of the Christmas music favorites when I started working in radio. When you're starting in this business you have to do the grunt work, like sitting in a studio and listen to hours and hours of the holiday classics.

I know I don't need to tell you, but there are thousands of versions of songs that are associated with the Christmas season.

Jingle Bells

Jingle Bell Rock

Oh Holy Night

Deck The Halls

I Saw Momma Kissing Santa Claus

Holly Jolly Christmas

Silent Night

Silver Bells

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Santa Baby

I think you get the picture.

There are a few songs that have come along and aren't that same old holiday song like the others.

Grandma Got Ran Over By A Reindeer - Elmo & Patsy

Hairy Christmas - The Robertson Family (Duck Dynasty)

Camouflage & Christmas Lights - Rodney Carrington

Redneck 12 Days of Christmas - Jeff Foxworthy

Christmas Carol - Skip Ewing

Once in a while there comes a Christmas song that gets me feeling holly, jolly and juiced up. The one I'm going to share with you is probably my favorite and it's done by a good friend of mine named Jeff Batson of Batson Haines.

Ironically, Jeff and I became buddies around the time the I was trapped in the studio playing those holiday classics...over and over and over and over again.

Batson Haines tune Santa's Having A Tailgate! has been around for a while, but it's my duty to bring it to you now.

Enjoy and add it to your list of holiday favorites.

Casper Shares Beautiful Christmas Decorations Casperites share their beautiful holiday lights and Christmas trees