Country music has a longstanding tradition of supporting the troops, with stars including Toby Keith, Kellie Pickler and Darryl Worley taking frequent trips overseas to play for the men and women stationed in Iraq and elsewhere. Of course, before the Gulf Wars, country musicians were quick to join the USO to play for troops stationed just about anywhere. While only a minority of Nashville's best served in the military, more than a few on this list may surprise you.