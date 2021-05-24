Wyoming is a Top State for Military Retirees

Wyoming has recently become a top spot for retirees in general (no pun intended), but now it is also one of the top states throughout the country for military retirees.

Our friends at WalletHub have recently researched what the top states in the America are for military retirees and as it turns out, Wyoming was near the top of the list as being the 8th best state overall for retired military personnel.

It is important for any military personnel to find the right spot where they can adjust to a different type of lifestyle after retirement. Many factors may weigh in the decision for where to settle down, such as military benefits, state tax policies, job markets, and many other socioeconomic factors.

Wyoming scored really well in two broad categories, economic environment (7th) and quality of life (3rd). However, they ranked 48th in health care. Here were some other key factors that were crucial to Wyoming's high ranking:

Military Retirement in Wyoming (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

5 th – Veterans per Capita

– Veterans per Capita 3 rd – Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans

– Number of VA Health Facilities per Number of Veterans 15 th – % of Homeless Veterans

– % of Homeless Veterans 16 th – Housing Affordability

– Housing Affordability 22 nd – % of Veteran-Owned Businesses

– % of Veteran-Owned Businesses 14 th – Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans

– Number of VA Benefits-Administration Facilities per Number of Veterans 23rd – COVID-19 Positive Tests in the Past Week per Capita

The seven states finishing better than Wyoming were Virginia, which took the top spot, followed by South Carolina, Florida, South Dakota, Alaska, Alabama, and Maryland. Out neighbors just to the south did not do so well on the list as they finished 40th overall. You can check out the map below to see where everyone else ranked.

Military retirees have the luxury of a pretty giant and wide open, not to mention, beautiful state in Wyoming when they decide where to settle down. I, for one, would vouch for it and I'm sure everyone here could as well.