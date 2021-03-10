The Grammy Awards' six-decade history has been good to country, Americana, folk and bluegrass performers. Numerous acts have earned an armload of Grammys trophies throughout the years.

From Emmylou Harris to Bonnie Raitt, female country acts have fared well at the Grammys; in fact, Alison Krauss has taken home the most trophies of any country artist and of any female artist in any genre. Vince Gill is also a big Grammys winner ... and, of course, let's not forget the classic country and Americana bands who have won lots of awards over the years, too.

Click through the photo gallery below to learn more about the country artists with the most Grammy Awards wins.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday (March 14), with comedian and late-night TV host Trevor Noah as host. The televised ceremony will begin at 8PM ET on CBS, and the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony will be available to stream online earlier in the evening. The show was pushed back from late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic.