Marriage is hard work — and when life involves months on tour and plenty of time in the spotlight, marriage gets even harder. Still, a number of country stars must know the secret to a lasting relationship, because their marriages have stood the test of time.

Some of these couples (Alan Jackson and wife Denise, for example) are high school sweethearts; other stars, such as Merle Haggard, were married a time or two (or four) before finding their soulmate. Plenty have weathered rough times, too: Nancy Jones famously helped her husband, country icon George Jones, quit drinking and put his career back on track. The two were married for 30 years before he died in 2013.

Whatever it is that makes it work, these country stars and their spouses take "'til death do us part" seriously.