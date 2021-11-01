November Brings Great Country Artists for Live Shows in Cheyenne

The month of November is going to be pretty good to Cheyenne in terms of live shows from some great artists in the Country genre!

About the time that November rolls around, every one starts thinking of Thanksgiving, the transition from fall to winter-esque weather, and the fast approaching holiday season in general. But in Cheyenne, we'll have some high quality acts in the realm of Country music that we're looking forward to throughout the new month.

In fact, the opening weekend has two great acts to kick off the November concert schedule.

Thursday, November 4th

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band will be performing at the Cheyenne Civic Center on Thursday, November 4th. The band is currently celebrating their 50th anniversary with a tour. Tickets for the show start at $29 and you can purchase them at the link provided here.

Friday, November 5th

Doug Stone will perform at the Outlaw Saloon on Friday, November 5th. The country legend is celebrating '30 years of hitmaking music' with his current tour. With eight number one singles, 11 top ten singles, and over 10 million albums sold, you can be sure Doug will have an extensive playlist this weekend at the Outlaw. Tickets are $25 and you can purchase them at the link provided here.

Thursday, November18th

Lacy J Dalton will bring her show to the Outlaw Saloon on Thursday, November 18th. She's been likened by 'People' magazine to being Country music's equivalent of Bonnie Raitt. Tickets for her show are $20.

Saturday, November 20th

Eli Young Band will bring their fan favorite tracks to the Outlaw Saloon on Saturday, November 20th, including their number one hit, 'Love Ain't' and so many more! Tickets for their show start at $25 and get their tickets here.

There you have it, Cheyenne! Some great Country acts will be here all November long!

