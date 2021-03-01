The March 2021 Top 40 Country Songs list is tight with superstars in the middle, and a lot of newcomers leading. Niko Moon and Gabby Barrett have two of this month's Top 3 songs, while a most unusual entry returns after a decade away.

Taylor Swift's "Love Story" was the No. 1 song in country music (per Billboard) when the new version — Taylor's version — was released, and while it has cooled in the weeks since, she's still good enough to check in at No. 8. Find songs from Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton around her, and be sure to click to listen to new songs from Dierks Bentley, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and more.

Last month's No. 1 song slides just one spot on this list of the Top 40 country songs. The biggest jump goes a country veteran enjoying a career resurgence. Could Jake Owen nab his third chart-topper out of four tries from his Greetings From ... Jake album? You may find out next month.

The list of Top 40 Country Songs of March 2021 is compiled from Billboard chart data, streaming data, sales figures, staff opinion and reader feedback.

Top 40 Country Songs for March 2021:

40. Priscila Block, “Just About Over You”

39. Kane Brown, “Worship You”

38. Cole Swindell, “Single Saturday Night”

37. Jimmie Allen (Feat. Brad Paisley), “Freedom Was a Highway”

36. Brothers Osborne, “All Night”

35. Runaway June, “We Were Rich”

34. Jon Pardi, “Tequila Little Time”

33. Scotty McCreery, “You Time”

32. Carly Pearce, “Next Girl”

31. Jason Aldean, “Blame It on You”

30. Ryan Hurd (Feat. Maren Morris), “Chasing After You”

29. Rascal Flatts, “How They Remember You”

28. Dylan Scott, “Nobody”

27. Dierks Bentley, “Gone”

26. Elvie Shane, “My Boy”

25. Justin Moore, “We Didn’t Have Much”

24. Chris Young (Feat. Kane Brown), “Famous Friends”

23. Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard, “Undivided”

22. Jordan Davis, “Almost Maybes”

21. Sam Hunt, “Breaking Up Was Easy in the ‘90s”

20. Florida Georgia Line, “Long Live”

19. Little Big Town, “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

18. Dustin Lynch, “Momma’s House”

17. Brett Young, “Lady”

16. Miranda Lambert, “Settling Down”

15. Tenille Arts, “Somebody Like That”

14. Eric Church, “Hell of a View”

13. Keith Urban (feat. Pink), “One Too Many”

12. Dan + Shay, “Glad You Exist”

11. Parmalee (Feat. Blanco Brown), “Just the Way”

10. Darius Rucker, “Beers and Sunshine”

9. Blake Shelton, “Minimum Wage”

8. Taylor Swift, “Love Story” — HIGHEST DEBUT!

7. Thomas Rhett, “What’s Your Country Song”

6. Jake Owen, “Made for You” - BIGGEST JUMP, UP 19 SPOTS!

5. Luke Bryan, “Down to One”

4. Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

3. Niko Moon, “Good Time”

2. Luke Combs, “Better Together” — LAST MONTH'S NO. 1!

1. Gabby Barrett, “ The Good Ones”