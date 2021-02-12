18 Swoon-Worthy Country Music Quotes About Love

Country music is about more than boots, trucks and whiskey (although it very much is about boots, trucks and whiskey). It's also about breaking up and making up, falling in and out of love and finding that one person to stand by you forever.

Country music centers so strongly on storytelling, and one of its favorites stories to tell is a love story. Because of this, the country songbook is one of the best places to go to find beautiful quotes about love.

There are too many to count, but below, readers can find some of The Boot's favorite country music quotes about love. We guarantee there's at least one that'll help you express your feelings to that special someone! And don't forget to share your favorite country music quotes about love in the comments section.