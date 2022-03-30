Craft Beer And Orchestra Music Coming To Cheyenne

I'm a pretty big fan of this combination. It's way better than Peanut butter and jelly. Craft beer and music from the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. Now that is a combination.

Coming up on April 30th at 5 pm at the Atlas Theater, you can support the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra with Tunes, Taps & Apps. All four current Cheyenne breweries will be in-house including, Accomplice Beer Company, Black Tooth Brewing Company, Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, and Danielmarks Brewing & Taproom. If you're not a craft beer person, no worries, they'll have a cash bar available.

You'll be able to try 4 samples from each of the breweries AND they'll be paired with food, all while getting to listen to some awesome music from the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra. They are also set to have some silent auction items to bid on.

The whole event supports the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, and it's a great way to raise money for the organization. Pitting craft beer, Orchestra music and a silent auction together makes this show a home run. It's also at the historic Atlas Theater, so it should be a great time all around, and the Atlas is such a cool venue.

This event is sure to be a can't miss. If you're looking for more details, you can find them here. Go ahead and bust out your calendar and put this event on April 30th, it's going to be one of the best events to move us into late Spring fun. And you'll be able to have a good time while doing it.

