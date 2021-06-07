Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra Performing ‘Raiders Of the Lost Ark’

This weekend, music and movie lovers alike can assemble for a highly anticipated event at the Cheyenne Civic Center. Friday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 12th, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra will perform the score to the iconic film, 'Raiders Of the Lost Ark' as it plays on-screen in real-time.

Those in attendance will be able to watch one of the most popular movies in cinematic history on the big screen while the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams' amazing score throughout the duration of the film.

The frantic pace of the action film following the adventures of Indiana Jones will certainly be challenging for the CSO, as it will be for their leader, Music Director William Intrilligator. He's mentioned to Wyoming Tribune Eagle how it has been a challenge every time he has led a performance as such. Intrilligator has conducted through the film no less than 25 times. He talked about the upcoming performance:

It’s a whole different ball game, really, for the conductor,...In a traditional kind of symphonic concert, the tempos are really up to me, or, in some cases, the soloist, if there’s a concerto soloist. … but with the film, it’s the same every time. And I just have to figure out what it’s doing and how to line up, and it’s a very different thing.

Intrilligator compared getting ready for the performance to training for a marathon.

The performances for this weekend will be at 7 p.m. on Friday and then 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets prices range from $12 to $55 and you can purchase them at the link provided here.