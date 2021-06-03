Curtis Grimes celebrates lifelong friends in his single "Friends," and his brand-new music video for the song captures those special relationships. The new clip is premiering exclusively on The Boot; press play below to watch.

Grimes and director Paul Galvan "wanted to capture the elements of what makes something feel like home and that make us wish we had never left," the artist tells The Boot. So, at a ranch in La Vernia, Texas, they spent time driving trucks, fishing and hanging around a bonfire.

"From days spent enjoying time at the property we grew up on to nights gathering at a bonfire with friends and loved ones, these are the things we never forget and hope that our future generations will get to enjoy as much as we did," Grimes reflects. "Paul did a phenomenal job, as always, of capturing these moments visually and producing another quality cinematic masterpiece."

"Friends" is one of 10 new songs on Grimes' forthcoming, self-titled new album, due out on June 30. Grimes co-wrote seven of the 10 tracks, and four of the songs have already hit No. 1 on Texas country radio.

A Texas native, Grimes earned a Division I college baseball scholarship before competing on coach CeeLo Green's team during the debut season of The Voice in 2011 (he was eliminated during the second week of live performances). In 2014, Grimes was named New Male Vocalist of the Year at the Texas Regional Radio Awards, and in 2019, he won Entertainer of the Year at the Texas Country Music Association Awards; he's also notched TCMA Awards for Country Single of the Year, Christian Country Song of the Year and Christian Country Artist of the Year.

Curtis Grimes, produced by Trent Willmon and engineered by Bart Busch, is available to pre-order and pre-save now. Visit CurtisGrimes.com for more.