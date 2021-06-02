FL. Concert Charging $999 For Non Vaccinated Features Wyoming Band

If you're a fan of the Wyoming-formed punk rock band Teenage Bottlerocket and you want to see them perform live, having your COVID-19 vaccination could save you almost $1000.

Tickets for one their tour dates in Florida are listed at $999.00, but only $18.00 for people who are already fully vaccinated.

The band's bassist and tour manager, Miguel Chen, was recently on CNN to talk about the peculiar pricing incentive.

Miguel pointed out that this stipulation was not set at every venue on their upcoming tour (which begins June 22nd, 2021 in Knoxville, Tennessee and goes through July 3rd, 2021 in Norfolk, Virginia). He also stated that he feels that promoter knows what's best for that specific location, but he also pointed out that if you're not vaccinated, that's not the only show the band is doing in the Florida area, so if you were unable to go to that show, there are plenty of other locations. He also stated the band does not want to exclude any of their fans.

This was definitely an interesting way to sell tickets. With everything going on with the coronavirus still throughout different areas of the country, do you think this was a good idea or a bad idea from this particular promoter?