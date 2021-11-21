Dan + Shay Win Favorite Country Duo or Group at the 2021 American Music Awards

Dan + Shay have been named Favorite Country Duo or Group at the 2021 American Music Awards. Their victory was announced during a pre-show livestream on TikTok ahead of the awards ceremony on Sunday night (Nov. 21), along with a number of other winners genre-specific and non-televised categories.

To win in their category, Dan + Shay beat out Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Zac Brown Band and Old Dominion. Other country acts named as early winners include Gabby Barrett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan. Plenty more will be headed to the show tonight as performers, too. Underwood's taking the stage with Jason Aldean for their hit duet, "If I Didn't Love You," and Kane Brown, Walker Hayes and Mickey Guyton are all on the bill as well.

As they celebrated their victory, Dan + Shay thanked fans on social media, recording a video of themselves that was posted to the American Music Awards' Instagram stories.

"We love y'all. This award means more to us because it was fan-voted," Dan Smyers points out.

"To all of our fans, thank you so much for helping us get here," adds band mate Shay Mooney. "We love you. It's been amazing seeing you all out on the road. Also, I can't wait to watch the AMAs tonight, 'cause Cardi B is hosting."

The "WAP" superstar rapper will helm Sunday night's show, as the remainder of the 2021 AMAs winners are announced live. The show airs from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 7PM CT on ABC.