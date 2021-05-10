Dan + Shay To Stop In Denver For First Arena Tour

Dan + Shay will be making a stop in the Mile High City this October for their first ever arena tour.

According to the duo's official Instagram page, Dan + Shay The (Arena) Tour is scheduled to stop at Ball Arena in Denver on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021.

The Band Camino and Ingrid Andress will join the tour as special guests for all dates.

All tickets that have been previously-purchased will be honored for the new, rescheduled dates, including Dan + Shay's concert that was originally planned at Ball Arena for Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

Dan + Shay — known for their eight No. 1 country music hits “Tequila,” “Speechless,” “All To Myself,” “Nothin’ Like You,” “From The Ground Up," “How Not To," "10,000 Hours," and "I Should Probably Go to Bed" — have notched Grammy, Billboard, ACM, CMT, and Teen Choice Award wins since their 2012 debut.

Also - if you didn't know, the now super popular country music duo first paid a visit to The Boot in Loveland during our New From Nashville series back in 2013. At that time, the duo was just getting started, had written more than 80 songs together and completely won over the crowd with their perfect harmonies. You can learn more about some of the other country music artists we've introduced to you through New From Nashville here.

Tickets for Dan + Shay The (Arena Tour) are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com.