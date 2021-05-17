Jason Aldean Announces New Tour With Stop In Denver

In the wake of loosened (and fully expired) COVID-19 restrictions nationwide, live music is making its return - and Jason Aldean is the latest country music star to announce that he'll be hitting the road once again.

Jason Aldean's 'Back In The Saddle' Tour officially begins this August with special guests Hardy, Lainey Wilson and Dee Jay Silver.

Get our free mobile app

Aldean's will make a stop in Denver during his tour, performing on October 2nd at Ball Arena.

The country music star shared the exciting news of his upcoming U.S. tour over the weekend during his socially distanced show that was part of the Concerts on the Farm series on the Bonnaroo festival site in Tennessee.

“It’s been emotional being back on stage with my band for the first time in a year this weekend,” Aldean said. “It’s made us all even more ready to get back to life as we all know it. Being on the road makes all of us -- the band, the crew and me -- happy and I haven’t felt this excited about going on tour in 15 years."

Aldean's upcoming tour kicks off Aug. 5 at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA; the tour concludes on Oct. 30 at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa, FL.

You can purchase tickets to the show beginning May 21 at jasonaldean.com.