Eric Church To Play In Denver October 15

Eric Church is going out on tour and is scheduled to hit Denver on October 15 at Ball Arena.

According to a press release, tickets for this show will go on sale Friday, May 7. Church has a historic 3 albums being released this month and will have no shortage of hits to play on this tour.

From his classics to the new stuff, this is sure to be an incredible show. I’ve never seen him live but from what I heard...he’s amazing.

Let’s have a little pre concert fun...here are my top 5 favorite Eric Church songs. SO hard to pick only 5 but here we go.

1. Drink in My Hand 

2. Springsteen 

3. Smoke A Little Smoke 

4. Kill A Word 

5. Hell of A View 

