Danielle Bradbery took one heck of a drive in downtown Nashville on Sunday (Aug. 8). The country singer joined racing legend Mario Andretti for a ride on the track for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix.

"I like going fast like that, so I'm probably the wrong person to ask, but it was super fun," Bradbery shared after her ride, which she described as an "adrenaline rush."

On the course's longest straightaway — Nashville's Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Cumberland River in downtown Music City — she says they were driving about 170-180 MPH.

"Around the corners," she adds, "it was like — okay, that was a little nerve-wracking!"

The Music City Grand Prix course included plenty of turns, too: The 2.17-mile circuit wound drivers through streets near Nashville's Nissan Stadium and just south of the city's famous Lower Broadway:

Bradbery says she's "super interested" in racing: Her dad took her to plenty of races when she was a kid — "drag races, or any race, really — anything fast," she recalls, "so I was used to being around it, always loved it."

Marcus Ericsson of Chip Ganassi Racing won Sunday's Music City Grand Prix, the inaugural running of the NTT IndyCar Series race. Two days of racing, fan-focused activities and concerts preceded the race, while Sunday night closed with a show dubbed the Grand Ole Prix, hosted by Grand Ole Opry announcer Bill Cody and featuring Bradbery, Callista Clark, Riley Green, Justin Moore and the Oak Ridge Boys, who were celebrating their 10th anniversary as Opry members.

Musically speaking, Bradbery recently released a new single, "Stop Draggin' Your Boots." She says more new music is coming soon, too.

