Country Artists With No ACM Awards [PICTURES]

While awards and shiny trophies often reflect talent, it's not always the case. There are many country artists who have never gone home with an ACM Awards trophy -- and it's not for lack of fanbase, effort or talent. Do you know which duo has been nominated 17 times -- and won zero ACMs? Or which artist has won three Grammy Awards but never an ACM?

These artists sing some of your favorite songs, and they're all recognizable names. However, their names just haven't been called after the presenter states, "And the winner is ..." at the ACMs. Regardless, all of these artists are extraordinarily talented, showing you can't always judge an artist by the hardware on their mantle.

Click through the photo gallery below to see which country artists have never received ACM Awards. Several of these country stars are nominated again this year -- and maybe they'll break their streak of nominations with a win!

After relocating from Las Vegas, Nev., to Nashville in 2020 out of necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are back in Nashville in 2021. As showrunners did last year, they're spreading this year's event out across three iconic Music City venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Cafe. They'll be following national, state and local guidelines related to the pandemic, as well as additional, self-imposed safety measures.

The 2021 ACM Awards are set for April 18. They'll begin at 8PM ET and will air live on CBS and be available to stream on Paramount+; sign up for the streaming service here.

