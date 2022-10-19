The Laramie Depot Open House Is Happening November

Mark your calendars! The Laramie Historic Railroad Depot is hosting an open house and EVERYONE IS INVITED!

The Depot's annual open house will be happening for two days, Saturday and Sunday, on November 12th and 13th. This free event will have so many fun activities going on, the whole family can enjoy the fun!

They will have O, HO, and N scale model trains, a hands-on interactive kid's corner, and the crowd's favorite Lego village! Light snacks and refreshments will be available. So just come and have a good time.

The Event:

Saturday, November 12th, 9 AM to 5 PM

Sunday, November 13th, 9 AM to 4 PM

Laramie Historic Railroad Depot, 600 S 1st St.

For more information and updates on the event, check out their Facebook Events page HERE.

About The Laramie Railroad Depot

The Laramie Railroad Depot was built in 1924 to replace the town's original Union Pacific Depot/Hotel which was destroyed by fire in 1917. It served as Laramie's Union Pacific passenger depot until 1971 and as an Amtrak depot until 1983. In 1985, the Union Pacific Railroad gave the Depot to the Laramie Plains Museum, which then transferred ownership to the Laramie Railroad Depot Association in 2009.

The Depot is the only remaining building left from the once large Union Pacific presence in Laramie and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988. The railroad is the reason for the City’s original existence, and the Depot is an important part of Laramie’s historic legacy.

The building houses a museum of railroad memorabilia and is used for various community functions such as music concerts, art exhibits, and public meetings. The building is also used to raise revenue to maintain itself through rentals for weddings, banquets, and other events.

Learn more about the Depot HERE.