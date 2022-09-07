Science Says the Denver Broncos Have One of the Most Handsome Quarterbacks

It's no secret that the Denver Broncos' Russell Wilson is, to quote Zoolander, really, really...really ridiculously good looking — but now, there's science to back his attractiveness up.

How do we know?

The team at Gambling.com tried their hand at the Golden Ratio Face app to find the most handsome NFL quarterbacks. In case you're unfamiliar, the "Golden Ratio" is a mathematical equation that supposedly determines a person's beauty based on how symmetrical their face is.

It's not an exact science, but it can be fun to try.

According to the ratio, Russell Wilson has an attractiveness score of 8.02 out of 10, making him the sixth most handsome quarterback in the NFL.

Out of 32 players, Wilson is in a good spot; however, his rivals are giving him a run for his money.

Gambling.com reports that the Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith, the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady, the Carolina Panthers' Baker Mayfield, and the Cinncinati Bengals' Joe Burrow are officially the most handsome football players.

Quarterbacks like the San Francisco 49ers' Trey Lance and the Detroit Lions' Jared Goff fell on the opposite end of the spectrum, but they don't need to feel too bad.

"Take these results with a pinch of salt though, as the technology can be a harsher taskmaster than Bill Belichick," said Shaun Cronin, a spokesperson for Gambling.com. "No one will care about someone having a 'perfect' face under the helmet as long as they are throwing lots of touchdowns in the 2022 season."

Regardless, Broncos fans have something extra to brag about this year.

