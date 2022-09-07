HAPPENING TOMORROW: Robbie’s House Grand Opening

Robbie's House invites you to join them for their Grand Opening Thursday, September 8th.

Stop by and take a tour, learn more about their mission, and get information on their upcoming open art workshops. The event will have an open art studio, for anyone who wants to get their hands dirty and do some clay work.

Robbie's House is also accepting craft supplies of all kinds that can be dropped off during the event.

The Event

Day: Thursday, September 8th

Time: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Address: 312 E Custer St

More information: CLICK HERE

What is Robbie's House?

Robbie’s House is a Clubhouse-International modeled organization whose mission is to create a peer-led community and resource center for individuals living with mental illness in Laramie, Wyoming. The Clubhouse is being created in memory of Robbie Ramirez and his love for art, music, and community. Robbie’s house currently has a start-up group and a Board of Directors comprised of individuals with a variety of personal and professional interests related to the mental health and wellness of Laramie, Wyoming.

Robbie's House Mission Statement

Robbie’s House aims to provide a peer-led, community space for individuals

living with mental illness in our community. We strive to remove

barriers to interpersonal and occupational opportunities, reduce mental

illness stigma, promote recovery, and ultimately save lives.

Robbie's House Vision Statement

Robbie’s House envisions a society where those living with mental illness are no

longer living in the margins of society, given opportunities to

meaningfully contribute to their community, and have consistent access to

peer support.

For more information on Robbie's House, their upcoming events, and how to get involved, visit https://www.robbieshouselaramie.com/