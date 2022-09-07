Wyoming Inmate Serving Life Sentence for Murder Dies in Prison

A Wyoming inmate serving a life sentence for murder has died, the Department of Corrections announced Wednesday.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 75-year-old Donald L. Souter died Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Wyoming Medium Correctional Institution in Torrington.

Souter was convicted of first-degree murder in Washakie County and sentenced to life on April 22, 1982.

Per WDOC policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Souter's cause of death.

