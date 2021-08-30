Department Of Health Issues Algae Warning For Sloan’s Lake

The Wyoming Department of Health is warning about rising danger from blue-green algae blooms in Sloan's Lake in Cheyenne.

The lake is used for recreation and irrigation, not for the city's water supply. Blue-green algae typically bloom in late summer as the water warms up.

The algae can produce toxins that are bad for people, pets, livestock, and wildlife.

Because of the hazards caused by the algae, the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities [BOPU] is asking Cheyenne residents to follow these recommendations in a news release:

''▪ Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of a bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria may be dense and form a residue.

▪ Do not ingest water where a bloom may be present. Boiling, using filtration, and/or other treatments will not remove toxins.

▪ Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion. ▪ Avoid any water spray-off where a bloom may be present.

▪ Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact with a bloom.

▪ If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible. For more information about blue-green algae, please visit www.wyohcbs.org.''

The BOPU will work to fight the algae through water quality monitoring and treatment, according to the release.

