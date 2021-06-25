Wyoming Officials Remind Public to Watch Out for Blue-Green Algae

State agencies are reminding those looking to cool off in Wyoming's lakes and reservoirs this summer to keep an eye out for cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae.

Cyanobacteria can form blooms that produce toxins and other irritants that pose a health risk, especially to young children, pregnant women, people with weak immune systems and animals.

The harmful cyanobacterial blooms (HCBs) typically occur in still or slow-moving water as temperatures increase during the summer. They are episodic and can last for days, weeks or even months.

If a bloom is present, the following is recommended:

Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.

Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration, or other treatments will not remove toxins.

Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.

Avoid water spray from the bloom.

Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near the bloom, eat bloom material, or lick fur after contact.

If people, pets, or livestock come into contact with a bloom, rinse off with clean water as soon as possible.

People should seek medical attention if they or their animal is experiencing adverse health effects after exposure to a cyanobacterial bloom.

A map of advisories and answers to frequently asked questions can be found at WyoHCBs.org.