Taylor Sheridan is has a pretty impressive resume of projects that he has created whether being a writer, director, or producer. When you see that he's acted in the series 'Sons of Anarchy', written the film 'Sicario', and that he created 'Yellowstone' and the spin-off, '1883', you can already say he's had more than a successful career. But did you realize he was both writer and director for a critically acclaimed movie based in Wyoming?

There's a good chance that you're most familiar with 'Yellowstone' given its setting's proximity to Wyoming and of course the Western grittiness of the entire theme of the show. But sure enough Taylor Sheridan set a movie in the Cowboy State and it doesn't take long into the film to catch on to the fact that it's most certainly his work.

As you can see by the tweet, that Wyoming based film in 'Wind River'. The film came out in 2017. It stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Renner plays a Wyoming Fish & Game tracker who teams up with an FBI agent, Olsen, to investigate the murder of a young woman. From there, it spins a spectacular murder mystery that is very much in the theme of most of Sheridan's work.

As a fun tidbit from the movie, it includes not only Renner and Olsen, but also Jon Bernthal. All three of the actors are famously in the Marvel universe as they play Hawkeye, Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), and Punisher, respectively.

It seems that with Sheridan's work, he's had an affinity for the Western vibe in several settings and his film 'Wind River' definitely gives a setting that plays a role accurately throughout the film. The region of Wyoming the story is set in serves as another character in the story for much of the plot, without spoiling anything for those who haven't seen it.

'Wind River' is currently streaming on Netflix and, like pretty much any of Sheridan's work, is well worth watching!

