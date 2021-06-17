What’s a Movie From Your Past That’s Chicken Soup for the Soul?

No matter how many times you've seen it, it hits you in the right way.

Have you ever noticed how powerful nostalgia can be? Being reminded of who we were, how we grew up, or what's special to us is a big deal. It's familiarity brings us comfort, which has become completely necessary over the last year and a half. Feelings of nostalgia can come from so many different places. You can find comfort in foods, places, clothing, music, and movies.

Recently I watched a movie from my childhood that I hadn't seen in at least a decade. Now, it wasn't my favorite movie from my childhood, but when I saw it on TV while I was straightening up I thought why not have it on in the background. The movie was The Parent Trap with Lindsay Lohan.

That movie still slaps.

I forgot how charming of a movie it is. Just a feel good, love is in the air, laugh at the cheesiness... movie. And I was lapping it up. I found myself standing in the living room just watching various scene because I remembered them. Various quotes spilled out of my mouth throughout the whole thing. And the characters on the screen felt like old friends. The best part is that it all felt like chicken soup for my soul.

In other words, it was therapeutic and exactly what I needed. When it was over, I contemplated watching it over again with a glass of wine and really diving into it. I didn't, but I may do it in the future. It also made me think of other films from my childhood that I just have to watch some times.

Here are my top 5 (in no particular order):

1. The Wizard of Oz

2. The Princess Bride

3. The Sandlot

4. It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World

5. 10 Things I Hate About You

I have watched each of these films waaaaay too many times, but they never get old. What films are on your list? What are you planning on watching this week now that we've had this conversation?