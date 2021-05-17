Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, Jimmie Allen + More Join ‘Good Morning America’ Summer Concert Series Lineup

Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley and Jimmie Allen are among the country acts who will appear as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series Lineup for 2021. The morning TV program announced its all-genre lineup for 2021 on Monday (May 17), which will kick off with virtual performances beginning May 28.

Paisley and Allen will appear together on July 5 as part of the show's multi-day July 4 weekend party. They'll likely perform their current duet single, "Freedom Was a Highway," which comes off Allen's Bettie James EP. However, Paisley and Allen won't be the only country acts hanging out on the GMA stage for the holiday: Lady A is also on deck to kick off the show's special July 4 weekend.

Next up, Bentley takes the stage for his Summer Concert Series set on July 23. Closing out the month, Old Dominion is also slated to perform on July 30.

The lineup contains plenty of exciting names from outside the country genre, too. Chance the Rapper, BTS, Bebe Rexha and Shaggy are just a few of the performers from other formats who'll hit the stage for the Summer Concert Series.

In years past, GMA's Summer Concert Series has been held live in Central Park. However, last year the event went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems that the 2021 performances will continue to follow that trend. Fans can watch the show live on GMA, which airs on ABC, or stream it on the ABC app, YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV.

While the performances may be virtual, country fans will have ample opportunity to see many of their favorite acts live and in person this year. Bentley's planning his 2021 Beers on Me Tour for launch in August, following a short run of dive bar dates in May. Old Dominion have big tour plans, too, which will keep them on the road all year beginning in late May.

Meanwhile, though Lady A haven't officially made any tour announcements, they've been teasing something big to come on their social media: On Monday, the band posted a photo of themselves hanging out by their busses, writing "These tour busses have been sitting idle far too long..."

Other artists who've already announced their return to the road include Kane Brown, Chris Janson and many more.

