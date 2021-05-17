Wyoming Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Near Boysen State Park

A 34-year-old Wyoming woman is dead after crashing her motorcycle near Boysen State Park early Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. at milepost 114.9 on U.S. 20.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says Heather Weber was riding north when she failed to negotiate a left-hand curve, went off the right side of the highway and struck the canyon wall.

Weber, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the bike and died from her injuries.

The patrol says speed and driver inattention are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Weber is the first motorcyclist and the 32nd person to die on Wyoming's highways this year.