In 2003, Dierks Bentley signed with Capitol Records and, right out of the gate, he found success: His debut single, "What Was I Thinkin'," from his eponymous debut record, reached No. 1 on Billboard's country charts. The album was certified platinum by the RIAA -- quite the start to Bentley's career.

Since then, Bentley has released Modern Day Drifter, Long Trip Alone, the bluegrass album Up on the Ridge, his Colorado-influenced album The Mountain and more. He has earned numerous hit songs from those records: "Come a Little Closer," "Sideways," "5-1-5-0," "Drunk on a Plane" and "Different for Girls," among others.

Bentley began his touring career opening for Kenny Chesney, on Chesney's 2004 Guitars, Tiki Bars and a Whole Lotta Love Tour, and on his 2006 The Road and the Radio Tour. Also in 2006, Bentley kicked off his first headlining run, the High Times and Hangovers Tour. He's been a road warrior, touring almost every year and logging more than a million and a half tour bus miles throughout the course of his career. On his 2017 What the Hell World Tour, Bentley fulfilled a dream by headlining his first-ever show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

Bentley's live show demonstrates his ability to draw fans in with his charismatic personality and exceptional talent. Click through the photo gallery below to see some of Bentley's best live photos:

WATCH: How Well Do You Know Dierks Bentley?