Does the Train Station in ‘Yellowstone’ Actually Exist in Wyoming?

The hit show 'Yellowstone' has taken off over the past few years and is a must-watch for anyone looking for their next big show to binge watch if they haven't started it already. Due to the nature of its title and location on the show, it's especially become a phenomenon in the western region of the country. But one particular setting from the show is known as the 'train station', which is supposedly in Wyoming. So is it really?

Spoiler alert, the train station on 'Yellowstone' is a spot on a roadside cliff in Wyoming where the Dutton family disposes of the dead bodies of their enemies. If you haven't seen the show and you read that, you can tell, the show isn't like something for the whole family. Don't put it on as an after school special for your kids.

So does the 'train station' exist? Maybe. In fact, one TikTok user posted a video that shows something that looks a lot like where the train station spot could be, and it looks like it COULD be Wyoming. Let's have a look...

That looks a lot like the train station.

That being said, there's nothing confirming that exact stop as being the train station. Let's also mention the fact that this spot is known for being 'lawless'. There is a spot of Yellowstone National Park that's considered 'lawless', but more so, just 'jury-less'. That being said, we still don't know if it's in Wyoming.

If you happen to Google Map the areas of Yellowstone National Park that crossover into Wyoming from Livingston, MT, where the Dutton Ranch is, it would take you down Highway 89. It doesn't seem like that would be the road they would take to get to the train station. In fact, the only crossover point near the Montana/Wyoming border that shows up on Google Maps as something looking like a steep dropoff is nearby Beaver Ponds Trail. Perhaps there's a hidden road at the top of that hill that we can't see that could be the real 'train station' in Wyoming.

Train Station?

We all know that the Dutton's ranch is located in Montana, on the northern side of Yellowstone National Park. However, the majority of Yellowstone National Park is in Wyoming. Now, there is a portion of the national park that extends into Idaho. That contains the 'Zone of Death', which is a 50 square mile section. It's widely believed that this is the area that inspired the idea of the train station from showrunner, Taylor Sheridan.

Despite being in Idaho, the Zone of Death falls under jurisdiction of the United States District Court for the District of Wyoming. It is the only District Court in the country that covers multiple states due to its jurisdiction including Yellowstone National Park. However, the Sixth Amendment to the United Government states, "the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed." Because no one lives in those 50 square miles, no jury can be formed, hence, jury-less.

Although you've seen several crimes committed in that particular area on the show and its name, there is no evidence of any crimes that have been committed within the 'Zone of Death'. But hey, that still for makes for great television on the show, right?

