In case you haven't noticed, it is now November and we are just weeks away from Thanksgiving. So now it's time to start thinking about what you might be having on the menu for your particular Thanksgiving dinner!

The most popular Thanksgiving side dish in Wyoming was recently revealed by Zippia, and it turns out that a baked potato is the most popular. The Cowboy State was just one of three states to pick that as their most popular side dish as well. And what's more, mashed potatoes was picked by eight states total as their most popular side dish. Honestly, that would actually be my pick as it's been the more traditional side dish at Thanksgiving dinners I've been too.

So what's the actual preference, Wyoming? Mashed potatoes or baked potatoes? It's definitely one of the questions we'll be pondering as the date approaches. Perhaps you'll cater towards those who pick both and just do more work in prepping for the meal that way. Essentially Google trends were used to determine this particular survey, but I find it hard to believe that baked potatoes would be picked in Wyoming over mashed potatoes.

If we take a look at the pros and cons of the baked potato, it is true that it provides more fiber than mashed potatoes. Approximately 12 percent of your recommended intake. It also has 16.6 mg of Vitamin C, which is 19 percent of your recommended intake. Essentially, baked potatoes are better for you than mashed potatoes. But who cares? Are we eating Thanksgiving dinner for our health? The very concept of the dinner is to indulge on a feast. Not only that, but with a baked potato, it has to be cooked just right, it's tougher to eat, given that it's literally inside a potato. There's more effort into attempting to finish one.

Then you have your mashed potatoes, which are low in fat, high in potassium, and the average serving has 9.6 grams of protein. It has some nutrients as well. However, not nearly as healthy as a baked potato. But this is Thanksgiving! Who cares about whether it's healthy or not? We want to pile on the seconds and do it in a rather efficient manner so we can get back to watching football and get away from Aunt Karen. So scoop up those mashed potatoes with your spoon, fork, spork, or however you decide to gorge on mashed potatoes. After all, they're a pile of mash that you can easily devour.

There it is, the pros for mashed potatoes clearly outweigh those of the baked potato on Thanksgiving! Don't get me wrong, baked potatoes can be great! But on Thanksgiving, really? Thanksgiving needs to include mashed potatoes, and not baked potatoes. So what do you say, Wyoming? Do you agree?

