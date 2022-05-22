Dolly Parton Still Communicates With Miley Cyrus By Fax, Even Though She’s Got a Phone

Back in 2020, pop star Miley Cyrus -- who was a guest on her famous godmother Dolly Parton's Christmas album -- revealed that she'd been invited to join the project by fax.

Turns out, the old-school communication is no fluke for Parton: She continues to communicate with Cyrus by fax to this day, according to a new interview the pop singer recently gave to Late Night With Seth Myers. That might come as a surprise to viewers who saw Parton and Cyrus' 2022 Super Bowl commercial back in February: In a spot for T-Mobile, they staged a PSA-style clip with the tagline "Do it for the phones."

"She was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate, or communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax," Cyrus says. "So I don't know what she's talking about. She's rarely on the phone. Next time we'll have to do it for the fax machine."

There are phones involved in her communication with the country legend, Cyrus clarifies -- but Parton's messages get onto her phone screen in a roundabout way. "She does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me. And it's always signed," she explains.

Parton's communication style might be a little oddball, but Cyrus says the more she gets accustomed to it, the more she appreciates it.

"So now I've kinda started my own version where I go into the notes, and I've started to try to make my own letters, because there's something so amazing, just about the connection. It's just...not casual. You know that she took the time to get out, I guess, her typewriter."

Those elaborate technological processes also extend to the way Parton sends music. "She made me a demo one time where she talks about being super high tech, but it was all through a cassette, which then she voice memoed onto a flip phone, which someone then put onto the iPhone, which then got sent to me," Cyrus details.

Though Parton's tech skills might be a little unorthodox, she's still at the center of what's hot and trending in 2022. Most recently, she signed on to co-star in Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza TikTok musical, which will air on the social media platform on May 26.