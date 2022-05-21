Like so many across the nation, Dolly Parton has been anxiously waiting for the return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza. The fast food favorite came back to the menu on Thursday (May 19), and the country veteran was sure to get one for herself.

"I have been longing for this moment for so long," she proclaims in an Instagram video. "It's finally here."

Then she reveals the cheesy goodness as she opens the mini pizza box. Before diving in, she pauses for a moment to take in the beautiful sight.

"Oh, look at that. It looks almost too good to eat," she says. "But I'm gonna."

She closes the video with an emphatic, "It was worth the wait."

Parton is more than just a fan of Mexican Pizza, she's a partner with Taco Bell. The singer will help the franchise celebrate the dish's return with a special social media production titled Mexican Pizza: The Musical.

According to an Instagram post, the 76-year-old will co-star in the play and, if we had to guess, she will be singing in it as well. The script says it is "based on the true story of the internet losing its mind." The musical was written by Hannah Friedman and features original music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear. Fans can watch it on Taco Bell's TikTok on Thursday (May 26).

Other celebrities have shared their love of Mexican Pizza. Taco Bell discontinued the menu item in 2020, but after two years and countless rumors of a return, it's finally back. During the dish's hiatus, Jon Pardi's wife, Summer, offered up a homemade version on her Instagram cooking show, Pardi Plates. It's likely the Pardis have since returned to the drive-thru to get their fix.