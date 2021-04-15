32 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Serves as Host and Musical Guest on ‘SNL’

Thirty-two years ago today (April 15, 1989), Dolly Parton served as both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. During the episode, in addition to her hosting and performance duties, the country legend also appeared in several sketches, including "Planet of the Enormous Hooters" and "Celebrity Restaurant."

"Oh, it really is great to be here in New York. I always have a good time here," Parton said in her opening monologue (which readers can watch above), while the camera zoomed in on her voluptuous chest. "But I have to be honest with you, though, I was a little nervous and a little worried about coming here. You know, it's Saturday Night Live and all, and you hear all kinds of things, but ... don't you folks believe that for a minute! These folks have gone out of their way to make me feel like one of the family."

Parton was joined during the star-studded SNL episode by several series regulars and special guests, including Conan O'Brien, Jeanne Dixon, Victoria Jackson, Mike Myers, Ben Stiller and Jack Nicholson. The singer is among an elite list of country artists who have performed double duty as musical guest and host on the sketch comedy show over the years, including Blake Shelton, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson, Johnny Cash, Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift.

The year 1989 was a big one for Parton: She starred in the feature film Steel Magnolias, alongside Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLaine, and she also released her 29th solo studio album, White Limozeen, one month after appearing on Saturday Night Live. That record, which was certified gold, spawned her 18th No. 1 hit, "Why'd You Come in Here Looking Like That."

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.

