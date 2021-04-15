The fatalities in Mortal Kombat are “sickeningly” violent.

Those aren’t the words of a fan or a film critic (although a few critics have reviewed the film already and one called it “gleefully violent.” That’s how the film’s director, Simon McQuoid, describes them in the latest featurette about the making of the film. “Kombat Evolution” talks about how they transformed the old arcade fighting game into a modern martial arts spectacular with impressive special effects and bloody action. It also reveals that Joe Taslim, who plays Sub-Zero (and was previously seen in The Raid), was moving so fast the camera was having trouble following him; he had to slow his moves down so they could capture them all. Watch it below:

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on April 23.

