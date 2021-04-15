As of 4:30 a.m. Thursday, virtually the entire length of Interstate 80 in Wyoming was closed in at least one direction, with much of the highway shut down entirely.

According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation Road and Travel report website, it didn't appear likely that the highway would fully re-open for several hours. You can see the full report here.

According to the website, Interstate 80 was closed eastbound all the way from the Utah State line to Laramie. I-80 was closed westbound all the way from Cheyenne to Rock Springs. The interstate was completely shut down in both directions between Laramie and Rock Springs.

According to the website, all of the closures were estimated to last 10 to 12 hours as of 4 a.m. But with continuing winter weather expected in Wyoming through Friday, there is no guarantee that the closures might not extend well beyond that time period.

There was better news for motorists planning to travel on Interstate 25 in Wyoming, as that highway remained open throughout its length in Wyoming, albeit with black ice and slick conditions reported in some areas.